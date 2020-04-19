NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.54-1.56 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.54. The company issued revenue guidance of $890-892 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $906.93 million.NetScout Systems also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 1.54-1.56 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTCT opened at $24.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. NetScout Systems has a 52-week low of $19.11 and a 52-week high of $30.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.67.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.15. NetScout Systems had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 4.47%. The company had revenue of $260.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. NetScout Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NetScout Systems will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NTCT. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on shares of NetScout Systems from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded NetScout Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a hold rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of NetScout Systems in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NetScout Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.75.

About NetScout Systems

NetScout Systems, Inc provides real-time operational intelligence and performance analytics for digital business services against disruptions in availability, performance, and security in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

