New Hope Co. Limited (ASX:NHC) to Issue $0.06 Interim Dividend

New Hope Co. Limited (ASX:NHC) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, March 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Tuesday, May 5th. This represents a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 20th.

ASX NHC opened at A$1.62 ($1.15) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is A$1.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is A$1.89. New Hope has a 1 year low of A$1.02 ($0.72) and a 1 year high of A$2.90 ($2.05). The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.39.

New Hope Company Profile

New Hope Corporation Limited explores, develops, produces, and processes coal, and oil and gas properties. It operates through three segments: Coal Mining in Queensland, Coal mining in New South Wales, and Oil and Gas. The company has interests in two open cut coal mines in South East Queensland that produce thermal coal, including the New Acland project, which is located in north-west of Oakey, Queensland; and the Jeebropilly coal mine located in the West Moreton region near Ipswich.

