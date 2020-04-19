New Hope Co. Limited (ASX:NHC) to Issue $0.06 Interim Dividend

New Hope Co. Limited (ASX:NHC) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, March 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Tuesday, May 5th. This represents a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 20th.
ASX NHC opened at A$1.62 ($1.15) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is A$1.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is A$1.89. New Hope has a 1 year low of A$1.02 ($0.72) and a 1 year high of A$2.90 ($2.05). The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.39.
