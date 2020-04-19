Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) Given New $70.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $61.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on NEM. UBS Group began coverage on Newmont Goldcorp in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They set a neutral rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, CIBC raised shares of Newmont Goldcorp from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Sunday, February 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $54.67.

Shares of NEM traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $59.23. 10,461,379 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,395,236. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.86. The company has a market cap of $48.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 0.08. Newmont Goldcorp has a 1-year low of $29.77 and a 1-year high of $61.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Newmont Goldcorp had a return on equity of 5.07% and a net margin of 28.80%. Newmont Goldcorp’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Newmont Goldcorp will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Newmont Goldcorp news, EVP Dean Gehring sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.43, for a total value of $193,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,176,509.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Nancy Buese sold 11,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total transaction of $528,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,864,077.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,400 shares of company stock valued at $2,071,584. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NEM. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Newmont Goldcorp by 404.0% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,531 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,085,968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,444,220,000 after buying an additional 253,885 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its stake in Newmont Goldcorp by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 4,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Newmont Goldcorp by 1,167.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,000,711 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,947,000 after purchasing an additional 921,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Newmont Goldcorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,396,000. 82.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

