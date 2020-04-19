Newmont Goldcorp’s (NEM) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their hold rating on shares of Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) in a report issued on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $48.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

NEM has been the subject of several other research reports. B. Riley increased their price objective on Newmont Goldcorp from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Newmont Goldcorp from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Newmont Goldcorp from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. CIBC upgraded Newmont Goldcorp from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Sunday, February 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Newmont Goldcorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $54.67.

Get Newmont Goldcorp alerts:

NEM traded down $0.67 during trading on Thursday, reaching $59.23. 10,461,379 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,395,236. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.86. The company has a market cap of $48.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Newmont Goldcorp has a 12-month low of $29.77 and a 12-month high of $61.53.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Newmont Goldcorp had a return on equity of 5.07% and a net margin of 28.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Newmont Goldcorp will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 163,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,353,180. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jennifer Cmil sold 2,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.20, for a total value of $111,024.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,053,691.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,400 shares of company stock valued at $2,071,584. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 39,275,253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,706,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764,699 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,193,895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,659,525,000 after purchasing an additional 107,927 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,488,081 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $716,407,000 after purchasing an additional 4,973,929 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,234,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $401,242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966,320 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp in the fourth quarter worth $378,296,000. 82.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Newmont Goldcorp Company Profile

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Goldcorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont Goldcorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.