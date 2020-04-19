NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,780,000 shares, a drop of 26.2% from the March 15th total of 6,475,900 shares. Currently, 4.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,310,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NEX. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

NEX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Scotiabank raised NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine lowered NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.61.

NEX traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,016,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,144,896. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.78. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $12.50.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.11. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 5.83%. The firm had revenue of $648.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $631.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that NexTier Oilfield Solutions will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Company Profile

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc provides integrated well completion services primarily in the United States. Its principal service offerings include horizontal and vertical fracturing, wireline perforation and logging, and engineered solutions. The company also provides cementing and drilling services; and engineering software and technical guidance for remedial cementing applications and acidizing.

