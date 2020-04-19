Nice Ltd (NASDAQ:NICE) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Nice Ltd (NASDAQ:NICE) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,450,000 shares, an increase of 10.4% from the March 15th total of 1,313,200 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 320,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nice in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Nice during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in Nice by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Nice during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in Nice by 187.5% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on NICE shares. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Nice from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nice from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $193.00 price objective on shares of Nice in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Nice from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Nice from $173.00 to $133.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:NICE traded up $2.96 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $167.50. 418,202 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 245,767. Nice has a 52 week low of $110.59 and a 52 week high of $183.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $157.00. The company has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Nice (NASDAQ:NICE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $431.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.13 million. Nice had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 11.81%. On average, analysts anticipate that Nice will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nice Company Profile

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. The Customer Engagement segment offers platform and solutions that empower businesses to deliver consistent and personalized experience across the customer journey, and optimize business performance and ensure compliance.

