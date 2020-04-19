Niobio Cash 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $6.00 (NBR)

Niobio Cash (CURRENCY:NBR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. In the last week, Niobio Cash has traded down 3.7% against the dollar. One Niobio Cash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre and Crex24. Niobio Cash has a total market capitalization of $40,571.22 and approximately $6.00 worth of Niobio Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000027 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000020 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 74.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000021 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Niobio Cash Profile

Niobio Cash (CRYPTO:NBR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 2nd, 2017. Niobio Cash’s total supply is 140,803,743 coins. Niobio Cash’s official website is niobiocash.org/en. Niobio Cash’s official Twitter account is @niobio_cash and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Niobio Cash Coin Trading

Niobio Cash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and TradeOgre. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niobio Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Niobio Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Niobio Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

