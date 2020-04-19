NIX (NIX) Price Reaches $0.0553

NIX (CURRENCY:NIX) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 19th. One NIX coin can now be bought for $0.0553 or 0.00000770 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $20.33, $5.60, $7.50 and $24.68. NIX has a market capitalization of $2.39 million and approximately $77,953.00 worth of NIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, NIX has traded up 11.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7,176.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $180.91 or 0.02520687 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $232.89 or 0.03245044 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.52 or 0.00592530 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00014480 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $57.36 or 0.00799222 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00076780 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00027028 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.60 or 0.00649315 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000029 BTC.

NIX Coin Profile

NIX (NIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 30th, 2018. NIX’s total supply is 43,245,163 coins. NIX’s official website is nixplatform.io . NIX’s official Twitter account is @NIXplatform . The Reddit community for NIX is /r/NixPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for NIX is nixplatform.io/blog

Buying and Selling NIX

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NIX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NIX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NIX using one of the exchanges listed above.

