Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.61 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR) to announce $3.61 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Nutrien’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.43 billion to $3.81 billion. Nutrien posted sales of $3.69 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Nutrien will report full year sales of $19.91 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $19.38 billion to $20.74 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $20.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.88 billion to $21.54 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Nutrien.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 5.39% and a net margin of 4.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS.

NTR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their target price on Nutrien from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Nutrien from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $53.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Nutrien from $54.00 to $44.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Cleveland Research cut Nutrien from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.77.

Shares of Nutrien stock traded up $1.66 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,326,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,155,722. The firm has a market cap of $19.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.95. Nutrien has a 12 month low of $23.85 and a 12 month high of $55.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.91 and its 200 day moving average is $43.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.95%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 135.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 83.4% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Institutional investors own 64.43% of the company’s stock.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. produces and markets crop nutrients to agricultural, industrial, and feed customers worldwide. It operates in four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate and Sulfate. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating 1,700 retail locations.

Featured Story: 52-Week High/Low

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nutrien (NTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.