Oaktree Strategic Income (NASDAQ:OCSI) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Oaktree Strategic Income (NASDAQ:OCSI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation is a specialty finance company dedicated to providing customized capital solutions to middle-market companies. The firm seeks to generate stable, current income by providing innovative first-lien financing solutions to companies across a wide variety of industries. The company is regulated as a business development company, or a BDC, under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. Oaktree Strategic Income is managed by Oaktree Capital Management, L.P. “

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Oaktree Strategic Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

NASDAQ OCSI traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.26. 69,590 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 153,512. The firm has a market cap of $180.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.81. Oaktree Strategic Income has a fifty-two week low of $4.28 and a fifty-two week high of $8.81.

Oaktree Strategic Income (NASDAQ:OCSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). Oaktree Strategic Income had a net margin of 52.65% and a return on equity of 7.35%. The company had revenue of $11.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.19 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Oaktree Strategic Income will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Oaktree Strategic Income news, Director Richard Ruben bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.68 per share, for a total transaction of $76,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 40,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,322.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 9,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total value of $80,995.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,080,543 shares in the company, valued at $42,422,534.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 29,845 shares of company stock valued at $219,105 and sold 17,694 shares valued at $147,819. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Oaktree Strategic Income by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 643,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,268,000 after buying an additional 146,748 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in Oaktree Strategic Income in the 4th quarter worth approximately $296,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Oaktree Strategic Income by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 158,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after buying an additional 18,602 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in Oaktree Strategic Income in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,646,000. Finally, First Foundation Advisors lifted its position in Oaktree Strategic Income by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 94,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 19,802 shares during the last quarter. 35.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

