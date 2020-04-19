OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OFS Capital Corporation is a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. It is engaged in providing capital to North American middle market companies. Its investment objective is to provide its stockholders with both current income and capital appreciation primarily through debt investments and equity investments in asset classes including senior secured, unitranche, second-lien and mezzanine loans. “

OFS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of OFS Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of OFS Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. OFS Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.50.

Shares of OFS Capital stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.75. The company had a trading volume of 51,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,434. The company has a market cap of $58.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.29 and its 200-day moving average is $10.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. OFS Capital has a fifty-two week low of $3.39 and a fifty-two week high of $12.81.

OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 13th. The investment management company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $13.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.60 million. OFS Capital had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 11.16%. On average, research analysts anticipate that OFS Capital will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in OFS Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Kavar Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in OFS Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $128,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in OFS Capital by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 15,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 4,514 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in OFS Capital by 95.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,343 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 9,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in OFS Capital by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 23,767 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.84% of the company’s stock.

About OFS Capital

OFS Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in direct and fund investments as well as add-on acquisitions. It does not invest in operational turnarounds or start-up businesses. For direct, it specializes in debt and structured equity investments, recapitalizations and refinancing, management and leveraged buyouts, acquisition financings, shareholder liquidity events, growth capital, independent sponsor transactions, ESOPs, and minority investments in the lower middle market companies.

