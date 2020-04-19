Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $157.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 6.02% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Okta, Inc. is a provider of identity for the enterprise. The Company’s product consists of Okta information technology Products and Okta for Developers. Okta IT Products include Single Sign-On, Mobility Management, Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, Lifecycle Management and Universal Directory. Okta for Developers include Complete Authentication, User Management, Application Programming Interface Access Management and Developer Tools. Okta, Inc. is based in SAN FRANCISCO, United States. “

OKTA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Okta in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Okta from $151.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Okta in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Okta in a report on Friday, March 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $144.00 price target for the company. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Okta from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.37.

Shares of NASDAQ:OKTA traded up $0.66 during trading on Thursday, hitting $148.09. 1,365,785 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,047,570. Okta has a 1-year low of $88.50 and a 1-year high of $149.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $122.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The firm has a market cap of $18.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.20 and a beta of 0.88.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $167.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.83 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 35.65% and a negative return on equity of 50.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Okta will post -1.64 EPS for the current year.

In other Okta news, CFO William E. Losch sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.21, for a total transaction of $3,996,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,224,370.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 1,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.24, for a total transaction of $239,155.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,948 shares in the company, valued at $1,098,731.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 209,608 shares of company stock worth $25,684,340. 14.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Okta by 5,160.0% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Okta by 644.9% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Okta by 75.7% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its stake in shares of Okta by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Okta by 556.3% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. 73.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.

