Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.67.

OPB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Opus Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Piper Sandler raised Opus Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Opus Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. BidaskClub cut Opus Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Stephens cut Opus Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th.

NASDAQ OPB traded up $1.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $16.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 194,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,150. Opus Bank has a 12 month low of $13.07 and a 12 month high of $28.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.47. The company has a market cap of $555.45 million, a P/E ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.14. Opus Bank had a return on equity of 6.47% and a net margin of 18.91%. The company had revenue of $63.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.40 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Opus Bank will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Opus Bank in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Opus Bank by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Opus Bank by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 16,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 3,656 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Opus Bank during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $378,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Opus Bank by 114.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 35,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 18,883 shares during the last quarter. 96.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Opus Bank

Opus Bank provides various banking products, services, and solutions for small and mid-sized companies, entrepreneurs, real estate investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company accepts demand deposits, checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

