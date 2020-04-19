Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.67.
OPB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Opus Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Piper Sandler raised Opus Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Opus Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. BidaskClub cut Opus Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Stephens cut Opus Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th.
NASDAQ OPB traded up $1.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $16.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 194,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,150. Opus Bank has a 12 month low of $13.07 and a 12 month high of $28.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.47. The company has a market cap of $555.45 million, a P/E ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Opus Bank in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Opus Bank by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Opus Bank by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 16,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 3,656 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Opus Bank during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $378,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Opus Bank by 114.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 35,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 18,883 shares during the last quarter. 96.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Opus Bank
Opus Bank provides various banking products, services, and solutions for small and mid-sized companies, entrepreneurs, real estate investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company accepts demand deposits, checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.
Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Opus Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opus Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.