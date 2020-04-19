O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Stephens

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Stephens in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a $380.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock, up from their previous target price of $350.00. Stephens’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 1.74% from the company’s current price.

ORLY has been the topic of several other reports. Wolfe Research cut O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. BidaskClub upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $465.00 to $395.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut O’Reilly Automotive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $490.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. O’Reilly Automotive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $401.00.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY traded up $5.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $373.51. The company had a trading volume of 668,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,115,388. The company has a market capitalization of $27.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.96, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.08. O’Reilly Automotive has a 1-year low of $251.51 and a 1-year high of $454.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $333.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $401.46.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The specialty retailer reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.27 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 514.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive will post 17.22 EPS for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 5th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 3.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Larry Lee Ellis sold 1,050 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.55, for a total value of $413,227.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,846.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $335,631,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at about $84,056,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 739,095 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $323,913,000 after purchasing an additional 189,244 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 72.5% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 385,505 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $168,952,000 after purchasing an additional 161,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,080,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.