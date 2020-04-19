Organogenesis Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ORGO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Organogenesis Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ORGO) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.63.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ORGO shares. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Organogenesis from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Organogenesis in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Organogenesis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Organogenesis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Organogenesis from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st.

In other news, Director Avista Capital Managing Member purchased 332,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.86 per share, for a total transaction of $1,282,867.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 70.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Organogenesis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Organogenesis by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,148 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Organogenesis by 214.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 11,130 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Organogenesis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Organogenesis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Organogenesis stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.22. 75,186 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,121. The stock has a market cap of $305.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.14. Organogenesis has a 12 month low of $2.47 and a 12 month high of $8.35.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $74.65 million for the quarter. Organogenesis had a negative net margin of 15.50% and a negative return on equity of 126.41%. Equities research analysts forecast that Organogenesis will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets primarily in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Apligraf for the treatment of venous leg ulcers and diabetic foot ulcers (DFUs); Dermagraft for treating DFUs; PuraPly AM to address biofilm across a range of wound types; and Affinity and NuShield to address various wound sizes and types.

