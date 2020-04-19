Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Analysts expect Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) to report earnings of $0.03 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Orion Energy Systems’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.07 and the lowest is $0.00. Orion Energy Systems posted earnings per share of ($0.03) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 200%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Orion Energy Systems will report full-year earnings of $0.46 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.49. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.52. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Orion Energy Systems.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The electronics maker reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07. Orion Energy Systems had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 48.26%. The business had revenue of $34.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.37 million.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Orion Energy Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Orion Energy Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Roth Capital raised shares of Orion Energy Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $5.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Orion Energy Systems from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price (up previously from $4.00) on shares of Orion Energy Systems in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.45.

OESX traded up $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 315,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,303. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.70. Orion Energy Systems has a 1 year low of $1.32 and a 1 year high of $6.40. The company has a market cap of $124.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 2.06.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orion Energy Systems in the third quarter worth $35,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Orion Energy Systems in the first quarter worth $67,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Orion Energy Systems during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Orion Energy Systems during the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orion Energy Systems during the fourth quarter worth $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.57% of the company’s stock.

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, implements, markets, and sells energy management systems for the commercial office and retail, area lighting, and industrial markets in North America. The company operates in three segments: Orion U.S. Markets Division, Orion Engineered Systems Division, and Orion Distribution Services Division.

