Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Craig Hallum restated a buy rating and set a $6.00 price target (up from $4.00) on shares of Orion Energy Systems in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orion Energy Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.25 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Orion Energy Systems from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $5.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Orion Energy Systems from $4.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Orion Energy Systems from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $6.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:OESX traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.32. The company had a trading volume of 315,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,303. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $124.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 2.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.70. Orion Energy Systems has a one year low of $1.32 and a one year high of $6.40.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The electronics maker reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. Orion Energy Systems had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 48.26%. The business had revenue of $34.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.37 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Orion Energy Systems will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Orion Energy Systems in the third quarter worth $35,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in Orion Energy Systems in the first quarter worth $67,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Orion Energy Systems in the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Orion Energy Systems in the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Orion Energy Systems in the fourth quarter worth $114,000. 42.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Orion Energy Systems Company Profile

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, implements, markets, and sells energy management systems for the commercial office and retail, area lighting, and industrial markets in North America. The company operates in three segments: Orion U.S. Markets Division, Orion Engineered Systems Division, and Orion Distribution Services Division.

