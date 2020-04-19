Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) PT Lowered to $45.00 at SunTrust Banks

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at SunTrust Banks from $66.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the construction company’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.47% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Nomura reduced their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $55.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $61.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Owens Corning currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.94.

NYSE:OC traded up $2.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $40.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,553,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,402,512. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.56. Owens Corning has a 12 month low of $28.56 and a 12 month high of $68.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.62.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The construction company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 11.30%. Owens Corning’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Prithvi Gandhi acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.90 per share, with a total value of $234,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,430,076.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OC. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Owens Corning by 172.6% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 398 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Owens Corning by 1,056.4% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 451 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Owens Corning in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Owens Corning in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Owens Corning by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 97.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

