PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company with one wholly-owned banking subsidiary, Pacific Western Bank (the Bank). The Company provides commercial banking services, including real estate, construction, and commercial loans, and comprehensive deposit and treasury management services to small and medium-sized businesses. PacWest offers additional products and services through its CapitalSource and Square 1 Bank divisions. Its CapitalSource Division provides asset-based, equipment, real estate and security cash flow loans and treasury management services to established middle market businesses on a national basis. Its Square 1 Bank Division offers a comprehensive suite of financial services focused on entrepreneurial businesses and their venture capital and private equity investors, with offices located in key innovation hubs across the United States. “

A number of other analysts also recently commented on PACW. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on PacWest Bancorp from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. PacWest Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.40.

Shares of PACW stock traded up $1.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $18.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,257,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,557,778. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.15 and its 200-day moving average is $33.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.74, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.77. PacWest Bancorp has a 1-year low of $13.84 and a 1-year high of $40.60.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $273.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.65 million. PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 34.40%. On average, analysts forecast that PacWest Bancorp will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PacWest Bancorp news, Director Paul Robert Burke purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.76 per share, for a total transaction of $29,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $708,257.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher D. Blake purchased 4,740 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.14 per share, for a total transaction of $147,603.60. Insiders have acquired 19,740 shares of company stock worth $474,232 in the last quarter. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PACW. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,458,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,164,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,851,000 after acquiring an additional 312,592 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,156,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,518,000 after acquiring an additional 298,954 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 763,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,223,000 after acquiring an additional 272,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 72.0% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 582,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,297,000 after acquiring an additional 243,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank, a state chartered bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the start-up operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

