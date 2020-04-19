Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Penn Virginia Corporation is an oil and gas company. It engaged in exploration, development and production of oil, NGLs and natural gas. The company operates primarily in Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas and Oklahoma. Penn Virginia Corporation is headquatered in Houston, Texas. “

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on PVAC. ValuEngine lowered shares of Penn Virginia from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Penn Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded shares of Penn Virginia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Penn Virginia currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.58.

NASDAQ PVAC traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,239,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,143,143. Penn Virginia has a 1 year low of $0.99 and a 1 year high of $46.40. The stock has a market cap of $59.27 million, a PE ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.83. Penn Virginia had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 28.43%. The company had revenue of $123.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.39 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Penn Virginia will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Strategic Value Partners, Llc sold 100,617 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.55, for a total transaction of $2,067,679.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PVAC. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Penn Virginia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Penn Virginia in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Penn Virginia in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. 6 Meridian raised its holdings in shares of Penn Virginia by 146.6% in the first quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 21,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 12,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Penn Virginia by 93.0% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 3,234 shares during the last quarter.

Penn Virginia Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the onshore exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. It primarily operates wells in the Eagle Ford Shale field in South Texas. As of December 31, 2018, it had total proved reserves of approximately 123 million barrels of oil equivalent; and 460 gross productive wells, as well as owned approximately 98,200 gross acres of leasehold and royalty interests.

