PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PennantPark Investment Corporation is a business development company which principally invests in U.S. middle-market private companies in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans and equity investments. The companies in which it invests are typically highly leveraged, often as a result of leveraged buy-outs or other recapitalization transactions. PennantPark’s investment objectives are to generate both current income and capital appreciation through debt and equity investments. PennantPark Investment Corporation is managed by PennantPark Investment Advisers, LLC. “

Get PennantPark Investment alerts:

Several other research firms have also issued reports on PNNT. ValuEngine lowered shares of PennantPark Investment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of PennantPark Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.25.

Shares of PNNT traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.13. 489,719 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 752,824. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.86 million, a P/E ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. PennantPark Investment has a 12 month low of $1.76 and a 12 month high of $7.19.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The asset manager reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $26.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.53 million. PennantPark Investment had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 25.60%. Equities research analysts anticipate that PennantPark Investment will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Aviv Efrat bought 27,000 shares of PennantPark Investment stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.22 per share, for a total transaction of $59,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 133,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $295,486.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Arthur H. Penn acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.01 per share, for a total transaction of $60,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 193,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $388,754.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 128,100 shares of company stock worth $330,678 over the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of PennantPark Investment by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,357,856 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $15,397,000 after acquiring an additional 316,732 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its position in PennantPark Investment by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 953,666 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,227,000 after purchasing an additional 182,070 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its position in PennantPark Investment by 1.4% in the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 899,482 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,330,000 after purchasing an additional 12,084 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in PennantPark Investment by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 749,571 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,895,000 after acquiring an additional 168,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in PennantPark Investment by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 480,941 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,141,000 after acquiring an additional 50,243 shares during the last quarter. 40.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PennantPark Investment Company Profile

PennantPark Investment Corporation specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in building and real estate, hotels and gaming, electronics, healthcare, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, manufacturing industries and retail.

See Also: Understanding Stock Ratings



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PennantPark Investment (PNNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PennantPark Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennantPark Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.