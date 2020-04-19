Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Given “Hold” Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their hold rating on shares of Pentair (NYSE:PNR) in a research note released on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $32.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

PNR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer raised Pentair from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Pentair from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Pentair in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Pentair from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Pentair from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.10.

NYSE:PNR traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $31.66. 1,153,698 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,504,393. Pentair has a twelve month low of $22.01 and a twelve month high of $47.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.35 and a 200 day moving average of $40.55. The stock has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.31.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $755.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.02 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 21.60% and a net margin of 12.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pentair will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. Pentair’s payout ratio is currently 31.93%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Pentair by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,977,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $414,933,000 after buying an additional 657,261 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pentair by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 78,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,973,000 after purchasing an additional 3,465 shares during the period. Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new position in shares of Pentair in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $788,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pentair in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Pentair by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 191,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,962 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

About Pentair

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications.

