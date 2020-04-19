PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Short Interest Down 25.7% in March

PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,370,000 shares, a decrease of 25.7% from the March 15th total of 4,534,700 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 866,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days.

PerkinElmer stock traded up $2.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $83.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,034,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 952,108. PerkinElmer has a 52-week low of $62.91 and a 52-week high of $102.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a PE ratio of 41.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.31.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The medical research company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.03. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 16.80%. The company had revenue of $805.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that PerkinElmer will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, April 17th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.83%.

PKI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $100.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.13.

In other PerkinElmer news, Director Alexis P. Michas sold 1,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.23, for a total transaction of $171,000.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in PerkinElmer by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 350 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in PerkinElmer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in PerkinElmer by 165.3% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 687 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in PerkinElmer during the third quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in PerkinElmer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000. Institutional investors own 96.84% of the company’s stock.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

