PetIQ Inc (NASDAQ:PETQ) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that PetIQ Inc (NASDAQ:PETQ) will post $0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for PetIQ’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.18 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.28. PetIQ reported earnings of $0.27 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PetIQ will report full-year earnings of $1.43 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.21 to $1.62. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $2.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow PetIQ.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $154.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.80 million. PetIQ had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a positive return on equity of 8.71%.

PETQ has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub lowered PetIQ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PetIQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Raymond James cut their target price on PetIQ from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of PetIQ in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.50.

Shares of PetIQ stock traded up $1.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.36. 262,736 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 312,789. The firm has a market cap of $625.66 million, a P/E ratio of -47.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. PetIQ has a 52-week low of $15.83 and a 52-week high of $36.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.10.

In other PetIQ news, EVP Will Santana sold 17,500 shares of PetIQ stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.41, for a total value of $602,175.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 55,934 shares of company stock worth $1,770,475 in the last quarter. 23.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prentice Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in PetIQ in the fourth quarter worth about $19,670,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in PetIQ by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 825,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,679,000 after acquiring an additional 269,685 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PetIQ by 362.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 281,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,051,000 after acquiring an additional 220,602 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in PetIQ in the fourth quarter worth about $2,879,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in PetIQ by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 731,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,315,000 after acquiring an additional 62,675 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.10% of the company’s stock.

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet health and wellness company. It operates through two segments, Products and Services. It manufactures and distributes veterinarian services and veterinarian-grade pet products, including prescription (Rx) medications, over-the-counter (OTC) flea and tick preventatives, and health and wellness products for dogs and cats.

