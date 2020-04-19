PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) PT Lowered to $10.00 at Wells Fargo & Co

Posted by on Apr 19th, 2020

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) had its price objective trimmed by Wells Fargo & Co from $16.00 to $10.00 in a report published on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on PGTI. B. Riley downgraded PGT Innovations from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PGT Innovations from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on PGT Innovations from $17.00 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded PGT Innovations from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.67.

PGTI traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.31. 416,189 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 415,216. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $502.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 3.38. PGT Innovations has a 52 week low of $6.88 and a 52 week high of $18.48.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The construction company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $174.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.43 million. PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 5.86%. PGT Innovations’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that PGT Innovations will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

In other PGT Innovations news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 10,151 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total transaction of $162,009.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,366,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,806,866.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey T. Jackson bought 3,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.54 per share, for a total transaction of $27,541.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 388,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,318,814.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PGTI. State Street Corp boosted its stake in PGT Innovations by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,613,153 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,859,000 after purchasing an additional 13,981 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in PGT Innovations in the 3rd quarter worth $203,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. raised its holdings in PGT Innovations by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. now owns 94,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in PGT Innovations in the 4th quarter worth $137,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in PGT Innovations by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 149,283 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 10,383 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

PGT Innovations Company Profile

PGT Innovations, Inc manufactures and supplies impact-resistant residential windows and doors in the Southeastern United States, Western United States, the Gulf Coast, Coastal mid-Atlantic, the Caribbean, Central America, and Canada. It offers heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

See Also: Understanding the Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Analyst Recommendations for PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI)

Receive News & Ratings for PGT Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGT Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit