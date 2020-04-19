PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) PT Lowered to $10.00 at Wells Fargo & Co

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) had its price objective trimmed by Wells Fargo & Co from $16.00 to $10.00 in a report published on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on PGTI. B. Riley downgraded PGT Innovations from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PGT Innovations from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on PGT Innovations from $17.00 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded PGT Innovations from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.67.

PGTI traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.31. 416,189 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 415,216. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $502.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 3.38. PGT Innovations has a 52 week low of $6.88 and a 52 week high of $18.48.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The construction company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $174.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.43 million. PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 5.86%. PGT Innovations’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that PGT Innovations will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

In other PGT Innovations news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 10,151 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total transaction of $162,009.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,366,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,806,866.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey T. Jackson bought 3,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.54 per share, for a total transaction of $27,541.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 388,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,318,814.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PGTI. State Street Corp boosted its stake in PGT Innovations by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,613,153 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,859,000 after purchasing an additional 13,981 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in PGT Innovations in the 3rd quarter worth $203,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. raised its holdings in PGT Innovations by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. now owns 94,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in PGT Innovations in the 4th quarter worth $137,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in PGT Innovations by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 149,283 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 10,383 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

PGT Innovations, Inc manufactures and supplies impact-resistant residential windows and doors in the Southeastern United States, Western United States, the Gulf Coast, Coastal mid-Atlantic, the Caribbean, Central America, and Canada. It offers heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

