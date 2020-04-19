Phantasma (SOUL) One Day Volume Hits $746,386.00

Phantasma (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded 15.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. During the last seven days, Phantasma has traded 78.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Phantasma token can currently be bought for $0.0419 or 0.00000582 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, Hotbit, Gate.io and Bitbns. Phantasma has a total market cap of $2.45 million and $746,386.00 worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Phantasma

Phantasma (SOUL) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 10th, 2015. Phantasma’s total supply is 91,136,374 tokens and its circulating supply is 58,332,939 tokens. Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io . Phantasma’s official website is phantasma.io . Phantasma’s official message board is steemit.com/@phantasma-io

Phantasma Token Trading

Phantasma can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Switcheo Network, Gate.io, Bitbns, Bilaxy and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phantasma should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phantasma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

