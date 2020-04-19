Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Photronics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Photronics from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.75.

PLAB traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.21. 465,535 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 561,569. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $726.74 million, a PE ratio of 20.76 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.90 and its 200 day moving average is $12.68. Photronics has a 12 month low of $7.95 and a 12 month high of $16.75.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16. The company had revenue of $159.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.50 million. Photronics had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 3.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Photronics will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Joseph A. Fiorita, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of Photronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.54, for a total value of $36,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 202,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,938,534. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.82% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in Photronics by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,387,871 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,393,000 after purchasing an additional 20,688 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Photronics by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,322,034 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,595,000 after purchasing an additional 68,934 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in Photronics by 13.2% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,349,803 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,849,000 after acquiring an additional 157,234 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Photronics by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 966,646 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,233,000 after acquiring an additional 81,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Photronics by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 943,615 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,871,000 after acquiring an additional 100,962 shares in the last quarter. 94.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells photomasks in Taiwan, Korea, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers photomasks, which are high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits for use in the manufacture of semiconductors and flat panel displays (FPDs), as well as that are used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and flat panel display substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, FPDs, and other types of electrical and optical components.

