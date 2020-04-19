Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Short Interest Up 9.5% in March

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,500,000 shares, a growth of 9.5% from the March 15th total of 5,024,600 shares. Approximately 3.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,580,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PXD shares. Bank of America dropped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $200.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $205.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Argus began coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Pioneer Natural Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.52.

Shares of NYSE:PXD traded up $5.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $76.63. The company had a trading volume of 2,752,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,059,298. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.16. The firm has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.88. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $48.62 and a 1-year high of $178.22.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and gas development company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 8.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. Analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a $0.55 dividend. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.45%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,394,206 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,274,323,000 after acquiring an additional 294,513 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,828,963 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $579,591,000 after purchasing an additional 841,766 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,217,151 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $486,980,000 after purchasing an additional 287,967 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,683,669 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $406,226,000 after purchasing an additional 397,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 810.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,550,511 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $386,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270,456 shares in the last quarter. 88.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

