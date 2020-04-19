Pirl (PIRL) Achieves Market Capitalization of $211,510.41

Pirl (CURRENCY:PIRL) traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. One Pirl coin can currently be bought for about $0.0031 or 0.00000043 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, BTC-Alpha, Stocks.Exchange and Sistemkoin. During the last seven days, Pirl has traded down 13.4% against the US dollar. Pirl has a total market cap of $211,510.41 and $1,537.00 worth of Pirl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000885 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Pirl

Pirl is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It launched on August 25th, 2017. Pirl’s total supply is 68,093,281 coins. Pirl’s official website is pirl.io . Pirl’s official Twitter account is @PirlOfficial . The Reddit community for Pirl is /r/pirl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Pirl

Pirl can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, Sistemkoin, Stocks.Exchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirl directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirl should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pirl using one of the exchanges listed above.

