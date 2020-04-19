PlayCoin [ERC20] (PLX) Market Capitalization Reaches $934,596.09

PlayCoin [ERC20] (CURRENCY:PLX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. PlayCoin [ERC20] has a total market capitalization of $934,596.09 and approximately $4.94 million worth of PlayCoin [ERC20] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, PlayCoin [ERC20] has traded 30.5% lower against the dollar. One PlayCoin [ERC20] token can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About PlayCoin [ERC20]

PlayCoin [ERC20]’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 989,236,314 tokens. PlayCoin [ERC20]’s official website is playcoin.game . The Reddit community for PlayCoin [ERC20] is /r/playcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PlayCoin [ERC20]’s official Twitter account is @playcoin_ply

Buying and Selling PlayCoin [ERC20]

PlayCoin [ERC20] can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayCoin [ERC20] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlayCoin [ERC20] should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PlayCoin [ERC20] using one of the exchanges listed above.

