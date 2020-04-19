Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PLURISTEM THERAPEUTICS INC. is a bio-therapeutics company dedicated to the commercialization of non-personalized (allogeneic) cell therapy products for the treatment of several severe degenerative, ischemic and autoimmune disorders. The Company is developing a pipeline of products, stored ready-to-use, that are derived from the human placenta, a non-controversial source, and not from embryonic stem cells. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.50 price target on shares of Pluristem Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Dawson James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pluristem Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pluristem Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Pluristem Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.06.

PSTI traded down $0.65 on Thursday, reaching $8.44. 2,574,155 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,908,601. The stock has a market cap of $162.36 million, a PE ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 1.12. Pluristem Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.82 and a twelve month high of $10.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PSTI. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Pluristem Therapeutics by 303.9% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 67,349 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 50,674 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics by 46.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 273,419 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 87,188 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 585,694 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after acquiring an additional 46,277 shares during the period. 8.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pluristem Therapeutics Company Profile

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc, together with its subsidiary, Pluristem Ltd., operates as a bio-therapeutics company in Israel. It focuses on the research, development, clinical trial, and manufacture of cell therapeutic products and related technologies for the treatment of various ischemic, inflammatory, and hematologic conditions, as well as autoimmune disorders.

