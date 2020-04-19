PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Given New $98.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $107.00 to $98.00 in a research report released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

PNC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $181.00 price target on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Compass Point began coverage on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $128.00 to $110.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Nomura raised shares of PNC Financial Services Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $95.00 to $114.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a buy rating on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $127.86.

NYSE:PNC traded up $10.96 on Thursday, reaching $101.50. 3,851,928 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,302,540. The company has a market capitalization of $38.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. PNC Financial Services Group has a 12 month low of $79.41 and a 12 month high of $161.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.39.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 23.23% and a return on equity of 10.16%. PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.61 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that PNC Financial Services Group will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 40.39%.

In other PNC Financial Services Group news, Director Andrew T. Feldstein purchased 9,767 shares of PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $102.39 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,043.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,364,168.97. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew T. Feldstein acquired 10,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $94.92 per share, with a total value of $999,982.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 53,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,045,757.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cypress Capital Group boosted its stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 8,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in PNC Financial Services Group by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lifted its stake in PNC Financial Services Group by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 2,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in PNC Financial Services Group by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its stake in PNC Financial Services Group by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 10,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,736,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. 82.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

