Positive Press Coverage Extremely Likely to Impact CATCo Reinsurance Opportunities Fund (LON:CAT) Share Price

News coverage about CATCo Reinsurance Opportunities Fund (LON:CAT) has trended positive recently, according to InfoTrie. The research firm rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. CATCo Reinsurance Opportunities Fund earned a news impact score of 2.67 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news headlines about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of CAT traded up GBX 0.03 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 0.19 ($0.00). The company had a trading volume of 732,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 556,960. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.21. CATCo Reinsurance Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of GBX 0 ($0.00) and a 1-year high of GBX 0.33 ($0.00).

CATCo Reinsurance Opportunities Fund

CATCo Reinsurance Opportunities Fund Ltd. is a feeder fund launched and managed by CATCo Investment Management Ltd. The fund invests its entire corpus in the CATCo Diversified Fund. CATCo Reinsurance Opportunities Fund Ltd. was formed on November 20, 2010 and is domiciled in Bermuda.

