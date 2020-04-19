PotCoin (POT) Market Cap Reaches $1.24 Million

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. PotCoin has a market cap of $1.24 million and approximately $974.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PotCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0056 or 0.00000077 BTC on popular exchanges including Tux Exchange, Poloniex, Bleutrade and Cryptopia. In the last week, PotCoin has traded up 0.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,233.42 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $183.38 or 0.02535185 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $236.56 or 0.03270329 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.16 or 0.00596689 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00014431 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57.93 or 0.00800809 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00077137 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00027436 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.51 or 0.00656818 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000029 BTC.

About PotCoin

PotCoin (POT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 21st, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 223,617,990 coins. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin . The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com

PotCoin Coin Trading

PotCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade By Trade, Cryptopia, Tux Exchange, Bittrex, CoinExchange, Bleutrade and Poloniex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

