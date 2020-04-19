Progress Software Corp (NASDAQ:PRGS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Progress Software Corp (NASDAQ:PRGS) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,060,000 shares, an increase of 11.1% from the March 15th total of 953,800 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 497,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. BidaskClub cut Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Progress Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Progress Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on Progress Software from $58.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Shares of PRGS traded up $1.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.75. The stock had a trading volume of 234,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 578,527. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.83 and its 200 day moving average is $40.14. Progress Software has a 12-month low of $28.09 and a 12-month high of $52.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.48 and a beta of 0.94.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 26th. The software maker reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. Progress Software had a return on equity of 35.31% and a net margin of 8.79%. The firm had revenue of $113.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Progress Software will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Progress Software declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, January 16th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software maker to repurchase up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Progress Software’s payout ratio is currently 28.82%.

In other Progress Software news, Director Charles Francis Kane sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.91, for a total value of $336,825.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 78,243 shares in the company, valued at $3,513,893.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Paul A. Jalbert sold 708 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $33,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,675,008. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,417 shares of company stock worth $936,696. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Progress Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Progress Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progress Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Progress Software by 81.9% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,327 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Progress Software by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,590 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

About Progress Software

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications worldwide. The company operates in three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; NativeScript, an open-source application development platform; and DataRPM, a cognitive predictive maintenance solution for industrial IoT.

