Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Prospect Capital Corporation is a closed-end investment company that lends to and invests in private and microcap public businesses. Prospect Capital’s investment objective is to generate both current income and capital appreciation through debt and equity investments. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Prospect Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Prospect Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $4.50.

Shares of PSEC stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.17. 3,198,955 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,313,608. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.07. Prospect Capital has a 12-month low of $3.67 and a 12-month high of $6.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. Prospect Capital had a net margin of 20.47% and a return on equity of 8.74%. The company had revenue of $161.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Prospect Capital will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John F. Barry bought 4,610,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.77 per share, with a total value of $21,992,037.30. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 53,431,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,865,955.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John F. Barry bought 4,561,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.56 per share, with a total value of $20,801,379.36. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,789,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,680,161.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 11,767,468 shares of company stock valued at $55,100,052 in the last ninety days. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Prospect Capital by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 84,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 23,149 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Prospect Capital in the 4th quarter worth $71,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Prospect Capital in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in Prospect Capital in the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its stake in Prospect Capital by 415.6% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,919,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546,971 shares in the last quarter. 14.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Prospect Capital Company Profile

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

