Provention Bio Inc (NASDAQ:PRVB) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Apr 19th, 2020

Provention Bio Inc (NASDAQ:PRVB) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000,000 shares, an increase of 9.0% from the March 15th total of 1,835,500 shares. Approximately 6.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 599,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Provention Bio stock traded up $1.71 on Friday, reaching $11.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 789,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,253. Provention Bio has a twelve month low of $2.89 and a twelve month high of $22.82. The company has a market cap of $483.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.07 and a beta of 4.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.85.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.02. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Provention Bio will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on PRVB shares. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Provention Bio in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine raised Provention Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Provention Bio in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub raised Provention Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Provention Bio in a research note on Friday, January 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.95.

In other news, insider Jason Hoitt acquired 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.25 per share, for a total transaction of $28,125.00. Insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Provention Bio by 338.5% during the fourth quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,921,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,532,000 after acquiring an additional 2,255,252 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Provention Bio during the fourth quarter valued at $1,844,000. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of Provention Bio by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 80,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 11,485 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Provention Bio during the third quarter valued at $512,000. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Provention Bio by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the period. 18.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Provention Bio Company Profile

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and cutting-edge solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-300, anti-TLR3 mAb, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis; PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus; and PRV-101, a multivalent coxsackie virus vaccine for the prevention of acute Coxsackie Virus B Vaccine and the prevention of the onset of T1D.

