Pure Cycle Co. (NASDAQ:PCYO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Pure Cycle Co. (NASDAQ:PCYO) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 213,200 shares, an increase of 10.0% from the March 15th total of 193,800 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 96,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PCYO shares. ValuEngine upgraded Pure Cycle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub cut Pure Cycle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut Pure Cycle from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th.

Get Pure Cycle alerts:

NASDAQ:PCYO remained flat at $$10.09 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,602. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.78. Pure Cycle has a one year low of $7.18 and a one year high of $13.83. The stock has a market cap of $240.66 million, a P/E ratio of 26.55 and a beta of 0.68.

In other Pure Cycle news, major shareholder Plaisance Capital Llc acquired 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.69 per share, for a total transaction of $269,390.00. Also, major shareholder Plaisance Spv I, Llc acquired 13,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.58 per share, for a total transaction of $125,268.08. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 64,076 shares of company stock worth $581,258. Insiders own 5.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCYO. MAI Capital Management acquired a new position in Pure Cycle during the fourth quarter worth $3,576,000. Epiq Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pure Cycle during the fourth quarter worth $3,013,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Pure Cycle during the fourth quarter worth $838,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Pure Cycle by 9.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 278,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,864,000 after acquiring an additional 23,668 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Pure Cycle by 1,238.9% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 24,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 22,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.60% of the company’s stock.

Pure Cycle Company Profile

Pure Cycle Corporation designs, constructs, operates, and maintains water and wastewater systems in the Denver metropolitan area and Colorado Front Range in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Water and Wastewater Services, and Land Development Activities. The company offers utility services, including water production, storage, treatment, wastewater collection and treatment, irrigation water treatment and transmission, construction management, billing and collection, and emergency response services, as well as bulk transmission services to retail distribution systems.

Featured Story: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Cycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Cycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.