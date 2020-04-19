QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) Short Interest Down 28.1% in March

QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 92,500 shares, a drop of 28.1% from the March 15th total of 128,600 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 53,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QCR during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in QCR during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in QCR during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in QCR during the 4th quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in QCR during the 4th quarter worth about $134,000. 62.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QCRH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered QCR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. BidaskClub lowered QCR from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Maxim Group increased their target price on QCR to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. QCR has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.33.

QCR stock traded up $2.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.65. 66,505 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,648. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.56. QCR has a 12 month low of $22.39 and a 12 month high of $44.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $392.09 million, a PE ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.16.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.07. QCR had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 19.47%. The firm had revenue of $69.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.83 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that QCR will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 19th. QCR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.56%.

QCR Company Profile

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. Its deposit products include noninterest and interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered time deposits.

