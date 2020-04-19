Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) saw a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,950,000 shares, a decline of 25.3% from the March 15th total of 3,948,300 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,140,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

In related news, VP Steven E. Creviston sold 2,000 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 58,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,236,290. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,328 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.69, for a total transaction of $116,452.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,379,363.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new position in Qorvo during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,163,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Qorvo by 475.3% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. 89.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qorvo stock traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $86.27. The company had a trading volume of 1,330,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,778,410. The firm has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 4.21. Qorvo has a 1 year low of $58.52 and a 1 year high of $122.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $84.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.26.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $869.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $852.62 million. Qorvo had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 14.97%. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.85 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Qorvo will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

QRVO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Qorvo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (up from $125.00) on shares of Qorvo in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Qorvo from $115.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Qorvo from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Qorvo from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.56.

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

