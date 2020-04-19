Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $12.00 target price on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Quanex Building Products Corporation is an industry-leading manufacturer of components sold to Original Equipment Manufacturers in building products industry. Quanex designs and produces energy-efficient fenestration products in addition to kitchen and bath cabinet components. These components can be categorized as window and door (fenestration) components and kitchen and bath cabinet components. Examples of fenestration components include (1) energy-efficient flexible insulating glass spacers, (2) extruded vinyl profiles, (3) window and door screens, and (4) precision-formed metal and wood products. In addition, Quanex provide certain other non-fenestration components and products, which include solar panel sealants, wood flooring, trim moldings, vinyl decking, fencing, water retention barriers, and conservatory roof components. Quanex use low-cost production processes and engineering expertise to provide customers with specialized products for their specific window, door, and cabinet applications. “

Get Quanex Building Products alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Quanex Building Products in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Quanex Building Products from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded shares of Quanex Building Products from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.00.

NX stock traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 164,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,501. Quanex Building Products has a 52 week low of $7.90 and a 52 week high of $20.42. The stock has a market cap of $333.10 million, a PE ratio of -8.18 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.89.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The construction company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $196.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.90 million. Quanex Building Products had a negative net margin of 4.82% and a positive return on equity of 10.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Quanex Building Products will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th. Quanex Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.68%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Quanex Building Products in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Quanex Building Products by 591.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Quanex Building Products by 67.0% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,247 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Quanex Building Products in the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,704 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,388 shares during the period. 97.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Quanex Building Products

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: North American Engineered Components, European Engineered Components, and North American Cabinet Components. The company offers flexible insulating glass spacers, extruded vinyl profiles, window and door screens, and precision-formed metal and wood products, as well as cabinet doors and other components for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the kitchen and bathroom cabinet industry.

Featured Article: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Quanex Building Products (NX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Quanex Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanex Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.