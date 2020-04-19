Quasarcoin Price Tops $0.0028 (QAC)

Quasarcoin (CURRENCY:QAC) traded down 7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. Quasarcoin has a total market cap of $469,469.43 and $3,311.00 worth of Quasarcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quasarcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0028 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. During the last week, Quasarcoin has traded down 37.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00067318 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000504 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 34.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000151 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded 93% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Quasarcoin Coin Profile

Quasarcoin is a coin. Quasarcoin’s total supply is 263,412,712 coins and its circulating supply is 168,412,712 coins. Quasarcoin’s official Twitter account is @Quasarcoingroup and its Facebook page is accessible here . Quasarcoin’s official website is quasarcoin.org

Buying and Selling Quasarcoin

Quasarcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quasarcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quasarcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quasarcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

