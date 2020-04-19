QunQun (QUN) Price Hits $0.0038

QunQun (CURRENCY:QUN) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. QunQun has a total market cap of $2.63 million and approximately $263,451.00 worth of QunQun was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, QunQun has traded up 5.1% against the dollar. One QunQun coin can currently be bought for $0.0038 or 0.00000052 BTC on popular exchanges including $50.98, $32.15, $51.55 and $24.43.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00054043 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000712 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $326.21 or 0.04507904 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00066113 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00038404 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013909 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005295 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003338 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00008744 BTC.

QunQun Profile

QUN is a coin. It launched on January 5th, 2018. QunQun’s total supply is 1,528,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 696,132,192 coins. QunQun’s official message board is medium.com/@qunqun_io . QunQun’s official Twitter account is @qunqun_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for QunQun is qunqun.io

Buying and Selling QunQun

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QunQun directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QunQun should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QunQun using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

