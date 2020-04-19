Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Posted by on Apr 19th, 2020

Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Quotient Limited is a commercial-stage transfusion diagnostics company. It is focused on supplying blood-grouping consumables and developing MosaiQ, a fully automated platform for use in donor centers and patient-testing sites. Quotient Limited is headquartered in Edinburgh, Scotland and Newton, Pennsylvania. “

Several other research firms have also recently commented on QTNT. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Quotient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Quotient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th.

NASDAQ QTNT traded down $0.17 on Thursday, hitting $6.51. 599,442 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 807,842. The company has a quick ratio of 5.67, a current ratio of 6.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.74. Quotient has a fifty-two week low of $2.39 and a fifty-two week high of $11.30. The company has a market cap of $536.48 million, a PE ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.31.

Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $7.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Quotient will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Peter Buhler purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.04 per share, with a total value of $40,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Prondzynski Heino Von purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 239,922 shares in the company, valued at $959,688. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QTNT. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Quotient in the third quarter worth approximately $130,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in Quotient in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $143,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Quotient by 283.3% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 72,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 53,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Quotient by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 134,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after buying an additional 35,400 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Quotient by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 112,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 10,880 shares during the period. 74.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Quotient

Quotient Limited, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes conventional reagent products used for blood grouping in the transfusion diagnostics market worldwide. The company is developing MosaiQ, a proprietary technology platform, which provides tests for blood grouping and serological disease screening.

