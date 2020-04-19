Raymond James Downgrades Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) to Market Perform

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) was downgraded by Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Equinix from $652.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “positive” rating and set a $665.00 price objective on shares of Equinix in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Equinix from $634.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Equinix from $520.00 to $532.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Equinix from $630.00 to $695.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $627.21.

Shares of Equinix stock traded up $12.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $694.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 500,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 692,118. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $55.21 billion, a PE ratio of 115.83, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.42. Equinix has a 12-month low of $440.72 and a 12-month high of $696.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $607.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $586.42.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 9.12%. Equinix’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Equinix will post 22.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Equinix news, Director William K. Luby purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $652.22 per share, with a total value of $3,261,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 33,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,801,757.94. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Karl Strohmeyer sold 1,081 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $645.61, for a total transaction of $697,904.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,383 shares of company stock worth $10,398,483. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in Equinix by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,579,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,089,381,000 after acquiring an additional 104,934 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Equinix by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,488,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,036,214,000 after buying an additional 14,683 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,267,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $738,399,000 after purchasing an additional 89,188 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Equinix by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,137,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $664,233,000 after buying an additional 102,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Equinix by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 824,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $480,993,000 after buying an additional 64,331 shares in the last quarter. 99.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

