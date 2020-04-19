Raymond James Downgrades Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) to Market Perform

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) was downgraded by Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Equinix from $652.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “positive” rating and set a $665.00 price objective on shares of Equinix in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Equinix from $634.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Equinix from $520.00 to $532.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Equinix from $630.00 to $695.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $627.21.
Shares of Equinix stock traded up $12.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $694.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 500,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 692,118. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $55.21 billion, a PE ratio of 115.83, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.42. Equinix has a 12-month low of $440.72 and a 12-month high of $696.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $607.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $586.42.
In other Equinix news, Director William K. Luby purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $652.22 per share, with a total value of $3,261,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 33,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,801,757.94. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Karl Strohmeyer sold 1,081 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $645.61, for a total transaction of $697,904.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,383 shares of company stock worth $10,398,483. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in Equinix by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,579,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,089,381,000 after acquiring an additional 104,934 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Equinix by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,488,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,036,214,000 after buying an additional 14,683 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,267,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $738,399,000 after purchasing an additional 89,188 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Equinix by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,137,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $664,233,000 after buying an additional 102,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Equinix by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 824,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $480,993,000 after buying an additional 64,331 shares in the last quarter. 99.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Equinix Company Profile
Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.
