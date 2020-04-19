Rayonier’s (RYN) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their hold rating on shares of Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $25.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Rayonier from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Rayonier from a neutral rating to a buy rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Get Rayonier alerts:

Rayonier stock traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $24.42. 531,894 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 817,918. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.27 and a beta of 1.02. Rayonier has a twelve month low of $15.96 and a twelve month high of $33.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.57 and a 200-day moving average of $28.65.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $178.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.18 million. Rayonier had a net margin of 8.32% and a return on equity of 3.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Rayonier will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. Rayonier’s payout ratio is 234.78%.

In other news, VP W. Rhett Rogers acquired 1,500 shares of Rayonier stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.04 per share, for a total transaction of $36,060.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 13,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $313,409.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 2,700 shares of company stock worth $63,490 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RYN. FMR LLC raised its stake in Rayonier by 119.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Rayonier during the 3rd quarter worth $2,964,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Rayonier by 72.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 58,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 24,401 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian raised its stake in Rayonier by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 20,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Rayonier by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 43,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

About Rayonier

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2018, Rayonier owned, leased or managed approximately 2.6 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

See Also: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Rayonier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rayonier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.