RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub upgraded RealPage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. DA Davidson lowered RealPage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $60.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $74.00 target price (up previously from $67.00) on shares of RealPage in a report on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine upgraded RealPage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on RealPage from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:RP traded up $2.77 during trading on Thursday, reaching $60.66. 533,215 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 860,650. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 99.44 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. RealPage has a 52 week low of $36.91 and a 52 week high of $65.92.

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The software maker reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. RealPage had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 5.89%. The firm had revenue of $254.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that RealPage will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP David G. Monk sold 62,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.65, for a total value of $3,370,775.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 219,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,796,883.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen T. Winn sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.26, for a total value of $2,663,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,431,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,250,264.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 428,464 shares of company stock valued at $25,155,959 over the last three months. Company insiders own 17.05% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of RealPage in the fourth quarter worth about $543,000. AMI Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of RealPage by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 179,975 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,674,000 after buying an additional 19,804 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of RealPage in the fourth quarter worth about $319,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in RealPage by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 518,584 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,874,000 after purchasing an additional 10,129 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in RealPage by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 186,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,035,000 after purchasing an additional 19,102 shares during the period. 92.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RealPage Company Profile

RealPage, Inc provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite, a property management solution for multi-family, affordable property, rural housing, military housing, senior and student living, and commercial property types; and Propertyware, an on demand property management system for single-family properties, and small and centrally managed multifamily properties.

