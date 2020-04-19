Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Rekor Systems in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock.

Rekor Systems stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.42. The stock had a trading volume of 83,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,612. Rekor Systems has a 52-week low of $0.61 and a 52-week high of $5.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.39 and a 200 day moving average of $3.19.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Rekor Systems stock. Northstar Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rekor Systems Inc (NASDAQ:REKR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 32,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000. Northstar Group Inc. owned 0.16% of Rekor Systems as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 2.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rekor Systems Company Profile

Rekor Systems, Inc, through its subsidiary, Rekor Recognition Systems, Inc, provides artificial intelligence and machine-learning enabled automated license plate recognition (ALPR) systems. Its ALPR systems are powered by OpenALPR software to enhance the accuracy of license plate reads to industry-leading levels, as well as to identify the make, model, and color of vehicles.

