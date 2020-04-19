Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Posted by on Apr 19th, 2020

Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Rekor Systems in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock.

Rekor Systems stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.42. The stock had a trading volume of 83,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,612. Rekor Systems has a 52-week low of $0.61 and a 52-week high of $5.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.39 and a 200 day moving average of $3.19.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Rekor Systems stock. Northstar Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rekor Systems Inc (NASDAQ:REKR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 32,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000. Northstar Group Inc. owned 0.16% of Rekor Systems as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 2.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rekor Systems Company Profile

Rekor Systems, Inc, through its subsidiary, Rekor Recognition Systems, Inc, provides artificial intelligence and machine-learning enabled automated license plate recognition (ALPR) systems. Its ALPR systems are powered by OpenALPR software to enhance the accuracy of license plate reads to industry-leading levels, as well as to identify the make, model, and color of vehicles.

Featured Article: Market Indexes

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Rekor Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rekor Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit