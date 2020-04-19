Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $0.50 price objective on the information services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Remark Holdings Inc. primarily focuses on the development and deployment of artificial-intelligence-based solutions for businesses and software developers. Additionally, the company owns and operates digital media properties which deliver relevant, dynamic content. It operates principally in Los Angeles, California and in Beijing, Shanghai, Chengdu and Hangzhou, China. Remark Holdings Inc., formerly known as Remark Media Inc., is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised Remark from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

NASDAQ MARK traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.37. 7,187,348 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,335,763. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.36 million, a P/E ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.76. Remark has a fifty-two week low of $0.25 and a fifty-two week high of $1.59.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MARK. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Remark during the third quarter worth $644,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Remark by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 518,775 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 151,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Remark by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 235,713 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 26,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.42% of the company’s stock.

About Remark

Remark Holdings, Inc, technology-focused company, develops and deploys artificial intelligence (AI) products and AI-based solutions for businesses in various industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Travel & Entertainment, and Technology & Data Intelligence. The company operates KanKan, a data intelligence platform that offers AI-based vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service products for the financial, retail, entertainment, education, and workplace and public safety industries.

