Rentokil Initial plc (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Rentokil Initial plc (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RTOKY. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Rentokil Initial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. HSBC downgraded shares of Rentokil Initial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Rentokil Initial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rentokil Initial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st.

Shares of RTOKY traded up $2.47 on Friday, reaching $27.98. 53,901 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,653. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.41 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.10. Rentokil Initial has a 12 month low of $17.93 and a 12 month high of $34.79.

Rentokil Initial plc, through its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services from rodents to flying and crawling insects, as well as to other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

